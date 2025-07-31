Washington changed the way it talked to Minsk after nukes deployed in Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 31. /TASS/. After Russia deployed nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil, Minsk noticed that the United States and other Western countries started talking to it a little differently, President Alexander Lukashenko told the heads of the Belarusian diplomatic missions.

"As soon as the nuclear weapons got here, the tone with which the Americans and others talked to us became completely different. I’d say, ‘Guys, don't get any ideas, we're not going to bomb anyone. But you must understand: a step to the left, a step to the right and into the territory of our country - there will be an instant response.’ ‘Got it.’ Well, that's good. So what's so bad about that? Which country could provide us with such a shield? None. Except for Russia. And it's worth a lot today," the head of state said as broadcast by the STV TV channel.

According to Lukashenko, Russia is the guarantor of security for Belarus.

In April, he said that Russia had deployed several dozens of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, mirroring what the United States has long been doing on the territory of its allies.

Under a security guarantees treaty of the Union State, which entered into force on March 13, the countries view the Russian nuclear weapons as an important factor in preventing nuclear military conflicts and conflicts involving conventional weapons, as well as as a means of deterrence, the use of which is an extreme and forced measure.