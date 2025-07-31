US may introduce new anti-Russian sanctions in banking sphere — Rubio

NEW YORK, July 31. /TASS/. Washington can introduce new sectoral restrictions against Moscow in the banking sphere but expects it will not be required, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox Radio.

"The President [Donald Trump] has a lot of options," Rubio said. In particular, the US President can introduce secondary sanctions on sales of "Russian oil, which is a huge part of their revenue," he noted. "There are banking, sectoral banking sanctions that would also be very powerful," the official said.

"Again, I think our hope is to avoid that" and to find the opportunity to stop fighting, the Secretary of State said. "We think that’s the best path forward, but we’re open to some different paths. But the best path forward is to have the shooting stop and the talking start," Rubio added.