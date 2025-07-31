Resumed uranium enrichment to depend on circumstances — top Iranian diplomat

LONDON, July 31. /TASS/. The parameters of resuming the process of uranium enrichment in Iran will depend on the situation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"When and how we restart our enrichment depends on the circumstances," he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, Tehran has retained the capabilities necessary to enrich uranium.

"Buildings can be rebuilt. Machines can be replaced, because the technology is there. We have plenty of scientists and technicians who used to work in our facilities," Araghchi noted.

The Iranian foreign minister added that there could be no agreement with Washington as long as US President Donald Trump demanded Iran agree to zero enrichment, but said that the White House should address its concerns through negotiations. "We can negotiate, they can present their argument and we will present our own argument," Araghchi said. "But with zero enrichment, we don’t have a thing," he added.

Earlier, Trump announced that the United States is prepared to launch new strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities if it deems that Tehran aspires to rebuild its potential. Araghchi said in an interview with Fox News on July 21, that the Iranian nuclear facilities were "seriously damaged," adding though that Tehran does not intend to give up enrichment, which is a matter of national pride.

In 2025, five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the US failed to yield significant progress. The diplomatic process was hindered by Israel’s military operation targeting Iran, followed by US strikes on three key sites related to Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been "obliterated," while a preliminary US intelligence inquiry suggested that the US strikes had failed to achieve a complete destruction of the key components of Tehran’s nuclear program.