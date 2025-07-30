Russia, China to continue working together for ceasefire in Palestine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Chinese Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun reaffirmed at a meeting in New York the importance of continued coordination to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the occupied Palestinian territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"They reaffirmed the importance of continuing coordination and alignment of efforts between Moscow and Beijing, primarily as permanent members of the UN Security Council, toward achieving a lasting ceasefire in the occupied Palestinian territory, ensuring safe humanitarian access to those in need, and restarting the peace process on a universally recognized international legal basis," the statement said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the Arab-Israeli conflict zone and in the Middle East region as a whole.

"Both sides noted that one of the root causes of the recurrent violence and the current unprecedented crisis is the chronically unresolved Palestinian issue, the disregard for the legitimate rights and just aspirations of the Palestinians to have their own independent state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

The meeting took place on July 29 on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference in Support of the Two-State Solution to the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict.