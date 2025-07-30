Trump stands behind August 1 tariff deadline

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The United States will not postpone the introduction of customs duties on more than a dozen countries scheduled for August 1, President Donald Trump said.

"The August first deadline is the August first deadline - it stands strong, and will not be extended. A big day for America!!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.

On July 7, Trump published his letters to the leaders of 14 nations, in which he announced the imposition of customs duties ranging from 25% to 40% against their countries from August 1. The list includes Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Serbia, Thailand, Tunisia, South Africa, South Korea and Japan. According to the White House, by the beginning of August, these countries will have concluded trade agreements with the United States, as a result of which there will be no need to impose the tariffs On July 11, Trump notified Canada, and on July 12, Mexico, that the United States would impose duties of 35% and 30%, respectively, against them. The head of the White House justified his decision by the inability of these countries to stop drug trafficking to the United States.