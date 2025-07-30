KazMunayGas, Turkish Petroleum Corporation to cooperate in tapping hydrocarbons

ASTANA, July 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG) and Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) agreed to cooperate in exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Kazakhstan, the press service of KMG said.

"The agreement on cooperation between KazMunayGas and Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) was signed within the framework of the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkey," the press service informed.

The agreement provides for the interaction between the two companies in exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Kazakhstan, including comprehensive geological studies of promising areas, consideration of opportunities for the collaboration on brownfields, and provision of oil and gas services.