West needs to reach agreement on Tehran's nuclear program — Iranian politician

DUBAI, July 30. /TASS/. Western countries need to reach an agreement with Tehran in order to resolve the situation around its nuclear program, Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, who served as Iranian vice president in 2021-2024, said.

"Undoubtedly, Western countries need an agreement with Iran," he told Iran’s state broadcaster. "A deal will certainly be made but only after the West realizes that it’s impossible to deny Iran’s inalienable right [to peaceful nuclear power]," the politician added.

He emphasized that Iran should demonstrate its power by expanding the country’s social, economic and military capabilities, as well as by strengthening cooperation with other nations. "The stronger we are, the less desire [the US and Israel] will have to attack Iran," Ghazizadeh Hashemi pointed out.

On July 25, Iran and the European trio (France, Germany and the United Kingdom) held talks in Istanbul on resolving the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program for the first time since the hot phase of the Iran-Israel conflict. The parties agreed to continue consultations.

The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that the US, the UK, Germany and France had agreed to set the end of August as a deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the European trio plans to launch the snapback mechanism that will reinstate the UN Security Council's sanctions against Tehran, which were lifted based on the 2015 agreements.

Five rounds of talks were held between Iran and the United States in the first five months of 2025; the sixth round was scheduled for June 15. However, the negotiation process was suspended after the launch of Israel’s military operation against Iran on June 13 and subsequent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel took effect on June 24.