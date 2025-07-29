Iran ready to repel any potential new attacks by US, Israel — chief of general staff

DUBAI, July 29. /TASS/. Iran can not rely on assurances from the US and Israel that they will not attack the Islamic Republic again, so Tehran remains ready to fend off any new potential assaults, Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

"We do not trust the words and promises of the United States and the Zionist regime. And we are fully prepared to repel their attacks in the future," the Iranian Defense Ministry's Defa Press portal quoted him as saying.

The general noted that during the armed conflict with Iran, the United States and Israel demonstrated to the world community that they were not going to comply with international law.

"The enemy suffered serious losses and did not achieve their goals, and they requested a truce to save the Zionist regime," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he was ready to hit Iran’s nuclear facilities anew if he saw that Tehran was restoring its nuclear capabilities. The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Abbas Araghchi promised that Tehran would give a decisive response in case of a repeated aggression.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.