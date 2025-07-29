Russian schoolchildren thank Kim Jong Un for chance to vacation in North Korea

SEOUL, July 29. /TASS/. Russian schoolchildren have written a letter to the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressing thanks for the opportunity to spend time at a children’s camp in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

On July 28, the Songdowon International Children’s Camp held an "Evening of Friendship" for the children of the Russian-Korean camp session. The event was attended by Kim Song-il, the vice president of the central committee of the Socialist Union of patriotic youth of North Korea. According to KCNA, the Russian campers read out the letter addressed to Kim Jong Un and "respectfully handed it to the responsible officials."

In addition, during the evening, the Russian schoolchildren shared their thoughts of meeting their Korean peers and their experiences living in the camp, "expressing gratitude to dear comrade Kim Jong Un for the opportunity to enjoy their stay at this wonderful camp." Russian and Korean campers also prepared a joint concert featuring dance and musical performances, further deepening the bonds of friendship between children from both countries, KCNA noted.

Earlier, the agency reported that the Russian-Korean camp session officially opened at the Songdowon International Children’s Camp on July 22 with a special ceremony. A similar session was held at the camp in 2024. In June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed appreciation to North Korea, including its leader Kim Jong Un, for arranging the trip for the children of soldiers who died serving in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.