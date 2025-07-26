Two civilians killed in Israeli drone strike in Southern Lebanon — Ministry of Health

BEIRUT, July 26. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Israeli Air Force struck a residential building in the village of Debaal in southern Lebanon, killing two people, according to a bulletin released by the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

"An enemy drone fired two missiles at a structure in Debaal. Rescuers arriving at the scene discovered the bodies of two deceased civilians," the report said.

Earlier, a member of the Shiite organization Hezbollah was killed on a highway near the city of Tyre, along Lebanon’s southern coast. An Israeli drone targeted his vehicle, which caught fire after being hit by a missile. The Hezbollah member died at the scene from his injuries.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday condemned Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024, which he said are hindering efforts to restore stability along the border.