Around 200 organizations participate in SCO forum

BEIJING, July 26. /TASS/. Around 400 representatives from 200 organizations in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states are taking part in the SCO Media and Think Tank Forum in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, located in the central province of Henan, according to Xhinhua News Agency.

"Around 400 representatives from nearly 200 leading media outlets, think tanks, and government institutions from SCO member states, as well as from international and regional organizations, are participating in the event," the statement said.

The forum is being held from July 23 to July 27. Among the speakers were TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Xinhua Director General Fu Hua. During a bilateral meeting, the heads of the two agencies discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation and mutual partnership in supporting the development of Russia-China relations through information exchange.