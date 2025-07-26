Notion of Ukraine belonging to West disrupts balance of power with Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, July 26. /TASS/. Further efforts to pull Ukraine into the European Union and NATO will disrupt the balance of power between the West and Russia and provoke retaliatory measures from Moscow, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"The idea that Ukraine should belong to the West in fact leads to a disruption of the balance of power between the West and Russia," he said in an address broadcast by the M1 TV channel. He stressed that "if Ukraine’s NATO membership is put on the table, alliance members will find themselves in a state of existential crisis at all times."

Orban asserted that for the same reason, "Ukraine should not be admitted into the European Union, as this would also lead to war" with Russia. In his words, this must not be allowed, "even if all of Brussels turns upside down."

The Hungarian government had previously stated on multiple occasions that attempts to admit Ukraine into the EU and NATO would lead to a direct armed conflict between Europe and Russia and would, in effect, trigger a third world war.