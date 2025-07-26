MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's "masters" have tasked him with transferring Ukraine's main assets to the United States of America, Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party who now heads the Another Ukraine movement, said in an interview with TASS.

"Zelensky has been tasked with transferring all the main assets of the country, whoever they currently belong to, to American owners. The interests of the Ukrainian people are criminally trampled under such a policy. Today, Ukrainians are shedding blood in order to be second-class citizens in their country, servants for Western masters," he said.

Asked about the new Ukrainian government, the politician said that the previous one was supposed to ensure eternal war for Ukraine. "Zelensky has repeatedly said about ‘Greater Israel’, which was supposed to destabilize Russia. No one hid the fact that an aggressive state was being created for terror in favor of the collective West, which [in turn] was obliged to support this terrorist state," he noted.