Kim Jong Un expresses condolences over plane crash in Russia’s Far East

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a deadly plane crash in the country’s Far East, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the media outlet, Kim sent a message to the Russian leader, saying that the North Korean people "share the joys and sorrows of the brotherly people of Russia." He expressed his deepest condolences to the Russian president, the Russian people and the families of those killed in the crash.

On July 24, an An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport in the Amur Region. According to various reports, there were 46 to 49 people on board, including crew members. All those on board died in the crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said. The wreckage of the plane was found on a mountainside 16 kilometers from the city of Tynda; rescuers are working at the crash site. A state of emergency has been declared in the Amur Region, along with three days of mourning. A criminal investigation is underway.