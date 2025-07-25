MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky dealt with taking away the independence of the country’s corruption watchdogs as if conducting a special operation, leaving even the top prosecutor in the dark, former lawmaker Vladimir Oleinik said.

"Alexey Chernyshov, Zelensky's closest friend and godfather of his child, former deputy prime minister, is on trial. He is also a custodian of Zelensky's assets. Similarly, former deputy prime minister and justice minister Olga Stefanishina is on trial. She is also a friend of Zelensky's family and a custodian of his assets. Searches have begun at the home of former Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov. Zelensky realized that it was necessary to immediately get everything under control so these cases fall apart, and then he made this decision," the former lawmaker said.

According to Oleinik, the decision was then executed like a "special operation."

"I say so because I read a statement by the prosecutor-general, who said that he did not ask for these powers and learned about the adoption of this law from the Telegram channel of lawmaker [Yaroslav] Zheleznyak," he said.

What is the most disastrous about the scandalous law is that Zelensky, who said that everyone had given their approval and understood the risks, deceived everyone, according to Oleinik. People close to Zelensky have now realized that he will not be able to protect them. And that is why the corruption watchdogs will redouble efforts in Chernyshov’s case as a way of payback. The godfather of Zelensky's child will definitely testify against him, the former lawmaker said.

Corruption watchdogs

Zelensky has long tried to gain control over the agencies. On June 23, the bureau filed corruption charges against Alexey Chernyshov, who at the time served as deputy prime minister. Chernyshov is regarded as a very influential figure in Zelensky's inner circle. According to some opposition lawmakers, the corruption watchdogs could soon bring charges against other people close to Zelensky.

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in the offices of the bureau’s staff and also inspected the prosecutor’s office. On July 22, the legislature, where the majority of seats is controlled by Zelensky’s party, passed a bill aiming to strip the watchdogs of their independent status. In the evening of the same day, about 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets in protest. Rallies also took place in some other cities. Even so, Zelensky signed the bill into law and it came into force on July 23. This led to a fresh wave of protests.

Criticism of the new law also came from the West. Given the backlash, Zelensky made a U-turn and on July 24 submitted a bill to the legislature seeking to reinforce the powers of corruption watchdogs, which, in effect, overturns the previous decision to curb their independence. Still, the bill would require the security service to subject employees of these agencies to tests six months later.