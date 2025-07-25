Romania has no plans to send another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine — president

BUCHAREST, July 25. /TASS/. Romania is not considering transferring another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, President Nicusor Dan said at a joint press conference with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen in Salzburg, broadcast on the website of the presidential administration.

"As for the support that Romania provides to Ukraine, it will continue, including military support, but currently another Patriot system [transfer] is not on the table," Dan said, when asked whether the country is considering transferring a second Patriot system out of three available to Kiev.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that Washington will transfer weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Europe pays. According to the American president, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.

In 2017, Romania signed a $4 billion contract for the purchase of seven American Patriot Pac 3+ surface-to-air missile systems. Four were delivered. Romania handed one of them over to Ukraine in June 2024.

The MIM-104 Patriot is an American medium-range ground-based mobile anti-aircraft missile system. It is designed to defend against air attacks, primarily ballistic missiles. It can be integrated into larger air defense and missile defense systems. Designed and manufactured by the American defense concern Raytheon, one battery costs about $1 billion, and one interceptor missile - $3-4 million.