Ukrainian lawmaker says NABU came under pressure for bugging Zelensky's 'shadow office'

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) came under pressure for wiretapping businessman Timur Mindich, who is referred to as Vladimir Zelensky's "wallet," said Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) Deputy Alexey Goncharenko (recognized as a terrorist and extremist in Russia).

Mindich is a co-owner of the Ukrainian production company Kvartal 95, a business partner and close personal friend of Zelensky. In mid-June, it was reported that the businessman had fled the country.

"Mindich is slowly becoming the country's main oligarch and Zelensky's personal wallet. The reason for the attempt to dismantle the NABU and the haste with which it happened stems from the fact that the NABU got very close to Mindich. And here's a hot scoop: the corruption watchdog had a bug in Mindich's apartment for a long time," Goncharenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He called Mindich's apartment Zelensky's "shadow office." "There, they discussed contracts for weapons selling, bribes in the energy sector, corporate raids, and mulled over which tycoon would be the next to fall under sanctions. Only those from Zelensky's inner circle had access to the apartment," Goncharenko said.

"Someone from this circle gave access to the NABU and helped set up wiretaps. The organization has all the information and all the recordings. I hope that it sticks to its guns and sees this thing through," he noted, adding that now the NABU is "looking for a rat in Zelensky's inner circle."

Goncharenko suggests that the bugging of Mindich was made possible through the above-floor apartment of Gennady Bogolyubov, the business partner of Ukrainian tycoon Igor Kolomoisky (recognized as a terrorist and extremist in Russia). According to the deputy, Bogolyubov secured his departure abroad by allowing this. "His apartment is above that of Mindich, so they were able to drill down and plant bugs on Mindich’s place from there. For his cooperation, Bogolyubov was allowed to leave the country," Goncharenko added.

The wiretapping had been going on for three months. "I hope it will yield a lot of useful information about Mindich and all the corruption under Zelensky."

Over the past three days, protests have spread in many Ukrainian cities due to pressure on the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Situation with Ukraine's corruption watchdogs

Zelensky has long tried to gain control over both agencies. On June 23, the bureau filed corruption charges against Alexey Chernyshov, who at the time served as Ukraine's deputy prime minister. Chernyshov is regarded as a very influential figure in Zelensky’s inner circle, and the charges against him sharpened the conflict. According to some opposition lawmakers, the corruption watchdogs could soon bring charges against other people close to Zelensky.

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in the offices of the bureau staff and also inspected the prosecutor’s office. On July 22, the Ukrainian parliament, where the majority of seats is controlled by Zelensky’s party, passed a bill aiming to strip the NABU and SAPO of their independent status. That same evening, about 2,000 residents of Kiev and other Ukrainian cities took to the streets in protest. Even so, Zelensky signed the bill into law and it came into force on July 23. This led to a new wave of protests.

Kiev’s decision regarding the NABU and SAPO has drawn criticism of the West. On July 24, Zelensky submitted to the legislature a bill on the so-called strengthening of the powers of anti-corruption agencies, which, in fact, overturns the previous decision to limit the NABU and SAP's independence. At the same time, the bill would require that officers of the Security Service of Ukraine subject the staff of the two agencies to vetting.