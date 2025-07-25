France’s Court of Cassation cancels warrant to arrest Assad — report

PARIS, July 25. /TASS/. France’s Court of Cassation invalidated the arrest warrant that was issued for former Syrian President Bashar Assad on charges of using chemical weapons, AFP reported.

The Court of Cassation, which is the highest court in the French judicial system, ruled that the immunity of a head of state is not subject to revision and no exceptions can be made for an arrest of a sitting president.

However, Court of Cassation Chairman Christophe Soulard stated that new warrants for Assad’s arrest may be issued, as he no longer is president.

On November 15, 2023, AFP reported that four arrest warrants had been issued by a French court in a chemical weapons case. In addition to the former Syrian leader, charges have been brought against his brother Maher Assad, who was commander of the Syrian Republican Guard, an elite military unit meant to protect Syrian officials, as well as two generals, whose names were not disclosed.