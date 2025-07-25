Iran ready to resume technical consultations with IAEA — Reuters

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. Iran has indicated that it is ready to restart technical-level discussions on its nuclear program with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), head Rafael Grossi said, according to Reuters.

The agency has said it must be allowed to resume inspections after last month’s Israeli and US airstrikes that aimed to destroy Iran's nuclear program and deny it the capacity to build a nuclear weapon.

Grossi said in Singapore that Iran should "ensure transparency" at its nuclear facilities and related activities.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days after that, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA.

On July 22, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran may allow the agency's inspectors to return to the country in the future.

On July 25, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran was preparing for an IAEA delegation visit, which may take place in the coming weeks.