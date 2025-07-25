IDF reports eliminating head of Hamas counterintelligence in Gaza

TEL AVIV, July 25. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated one of the leaders of the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas’ security agency in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

According to its statement, following a strike on the enclave’s northern part, Amjad Muhammad Hassan Shaer was eliminated. According to the Israeli military, he headed the Counterintelligence Directorate in Hamas’ General Security Apparatus.

This structure is responsible, among other things, for preventing espionage, thwarting intelligence gathering and ensuring the security of the organization’s senior officials "within the Gaza Strip and outside of it," the IDF said.