Thai fighter planes carry out series of air strikes on Cambodian military positions

BANGKOK, July 25. /TASS/. The Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16 fighter jets to deliver air strikes on the positions of Cambodia’s armed forces in borderline regions, the Nation newspaper reported, citing a statement by Thailand’s air force.

According to the statement, the strikes on "the strategic areas surrounding Preah Vihear Temple, Ta Muen Thom, and Phu Makua" were carried out "in retaliation for Cambodia’s use of heavy weaponry against Thai civilian homes and hospitals." The agency noted that "all aircraft returned to base without incident."

Armed clashes erupted along the Cambodian-Thai border on the morning of July 24, with both sides reporting the use of combat aircraft.