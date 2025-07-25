Dismissed NABU staff reveal $440 mln in graft before Zelensky revoked agency’s status

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) whose independence was revoked by Vladimir Zelensky earlier this week, sent to court 69 indictments in cases with a total loss of 18.5 bln hryvnia ($440 mln) in January-June 2025 alone, based on files seen by TASS.

Charges were brought against 27 officials, including deputies, government members and their deputies, heads of state agencies, state enterprises, and top officials, in the reporting period. Seven persons belonging to this category were convicted.

Among the most high-profile cases handled by the NABU over the past several months were the investigation against Ukraine’s former deputy prime minister Alexey Chernyshov and the investigation into corruption in the National Guard of Ukraine.

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine searched 70 NABU employees, and carried out an inspection of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO). On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada, where the majority of deputies belong to Zelensky’s party, passed a law stripping the NABU and SACPO of their status as independent bodies. That evening, about 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets in protest, demanding, among other things, the resignation of the head of Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak. However, Zelensky signed the law into effect, and it took force on July 23. Rallies were also held in Dnepropetrovsk, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava, Rovno, and Ternopol. On the day the law came into force more than 9,000 protesters gathered in the center of Kiev.