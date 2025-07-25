First round of Iran-Europe talks opens in Istanbul — agency

TEHRAN, July 25. /TASS/. The first round of talks between Iran and the Eurotroika (the UK, Germany and France) since the end of the 12-day Iran-Israel war has commenced in Istanbul, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The agency notes that the European delegation has already arrived at the building of the Iranian consulate. Iran will be represented by Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced on July 21 that the next round of talks with members of the European trio would take place in Istanbul on July 25 and would involve deputy foreign ministers.

Earlier, Gharibabadi warned the Eurotroika against coordinating their stance on resolving the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program with the United States. Otherwise, he said, there would be no point in engaging in talks with Europe.