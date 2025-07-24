Starlink to resume work after outage soon — Musk

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said the Starlink satellite communications system will resume its operations soon.

"Service will be restored shortly. Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again," Musk wrote on the X social network.

Users in some countries are reporting issues with their Starlink service, according to the Downdetector service.According to the service, 60% of users who reported outages, complain about lack of Internet connection, and 40% say they are experiencing a total outage. About 63,000 US users reported outages in the work of Starlink. Major service failures have also been recorded in the UK, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Strana portal reported outages of Starlink communications system along the entire frontline in Ukraine. Robert Brovdi, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, later confirmed the information.

Starlink is a global satellite communication project developed by SpaceX, a company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The Ukrainian military relies heavily on the technology.