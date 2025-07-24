At least four killed, 116 wounded in explosion in Syria’s Idlib province — health ministry

TUNIS, July 24. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and 116 others wounded in an explosion near the city of Maarat Misrin in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, the republic’s Health Ministry press service told the SANA news agency.

The ministry noted that these figures are preliminary, and the death toll may rise. Earlier reports indicated two fatalities and dozens of injuries.

In turn, the Al-Ikhbariya television channel reported, citing civil defense sources, that the number of deaths had risen to six. Rescue teams are working at the explosion site, continuing to search for bodies under the rubble. The explosion occurred at an ammunition storage facility, and its cause is under investigation.