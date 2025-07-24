Szijjarto notes EU’s double standards in settlement of Ukraine conflict

UN, July 24. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto noted double standards in the European Union’s approach to peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in an interview with TASS.

"Hungary has been arguing in favor of ceasefire and in favor of peace talks to be launched for the last three and a half years, and with the exception of the last two months, all other European countries were attacking Hungary for this," he said.

"When Prime Minister [of Hungary Viktor Orban] visited Moscow to meet President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin [in July 2024], when I myself discussed [the conflict in Ukraine] with [Russian Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, we were always under attack. These double standards and this hypocrisy are unfortunately [typical of] the European Union," Szijjarto said.