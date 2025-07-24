Damage from Sandu's policy totals 5 billion euro which is a lot for Moldova — Dodon

CHISINAU, July 24. /TASS/. The damage caused to Moldova by the policy of its president Maia Sandu totals 5 billion euros, which is a lot for the republic, Moldova’s former president Igor Dodon who leads the opposition party of Socialists, said in an interview with TASS.

"Our experts have calculated that the damage totals at least 5 bln euros, which is a huge amount for Moldova comparable to its external debt that has doubled under the current government. This is only what we lost in export revenues due to GDP contraction. Our main industry, the agriculture industrial complex, was hit the hardest. Now the country is experiencing a wave of bankruptcies among farmers, which will only increase in the coming years," he said.

Moldovan farmers have been protesting for the second year, demanding that the authorities compensate for losses from a years-long drought, record inflation, and the loss of traditional markets in Russia and CIS countries. They have also demanded that imports and transit of grain from Ukraine be restricted.