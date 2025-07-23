Lithuanian top diplomat says anti-corruption laws crucial for Ukraine's EU integration

VILNIUS, July 23. /TASS/. Anti-corruption laws are the cornerstone of Ukraine’s European integration, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys told reporters.

"According to opinion polls, corruption is currently as pressing an issue for Ukrainian society as the ongoing aggression. It’s a major political concern not only for Ukrainians themselves but also for us, as it forms the foundation of Ukraine’s path toward EU membership," he said.

Budrys urged the international community to view Ukraine "with open eyes." "Ukraine should give us no grounds to question the transparency its policies," he added.

On Tuesday, Vladimir Zelensky signed a law passed by the Verkhovna Rada that effectively strips Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of their independence. The move sparked protests in Kiev and other major cities across the country.