Hamas makes impossible demands during Gaza talks — Israeli government

TEL AVIV, July 23. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas continues to reject proposals for releasing hostages held in Gaza and is putting forward unreasonable conditions during the negotiations to resolve the situation in the enclave, Israeli Government Spokesman David Mencer stated during a briefing.

"Hamas persists in its refusal and is presenting unacceptable conditions," he said.

"According to the most recent data, Israel is still waiting for an official response from Hamas through mediators. But at this point, I can report that Hamas continues to reject the hostage release proposal that Israel has already agreed to," Mencer added.

The government spokesman noted that "the Israeli negotiation team remains in Doha." "These talks are ongoing and will continue because our goal is to bring home the hostages. We are coordinating our actions with the United States, and Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] is in direct contact with [US] President [Donald] Trump and [US special envoy Steven] Witkoff," he explained.

Mencer emphasized that the radicals continue to hold 50 hostages in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli data, 20 of them remain alive. "They must be released now, not tomorrow, not soon - right now," he stressed.