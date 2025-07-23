Eighty-five Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in past 24 hours

DUBAI, July 23. /TASS/. Eighty-five Palestinians were killed and dozens sustained wounds on Tuesday as a result of incessant Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported.

Israeli troops continued to carry out attacks on the embattled enclave, having killed at least 85 Palestinians, including 31 individuals waiting for food at humanitarian aid distribution points, the news agency noted.

In turn, Al Jazeera reported that at least 15 Palestinians, including four children, died from hunger over the past day in the besieged Gaza Strip.