WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is hampering agreements to settle the conflict in Ukraine, so Washington should stop its military support to his government, US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

"Huge protests erupt in Kyiv against Ukrainian President Zelensky as he is a dictator and refuses to make a peace deal and end the war," she wrote on the X social network. "Good for the Ukrainian people! Throw him out of office! And America must STOP funding and sending weapons!!!"

Taylor Greene criticized Zelensky on many occasions before, and urged to stop US military assistance to the Kiev government.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed the bill with 263 votes in favor. Under the law, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will be under the authority of the prosecutor general, who will be able to influence the activity of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. Apart from that, the law lifts the ban on transferring cases from the Bureau to other agencies, which means that the prosecutor general will be able to exempt cases from the Bureau and transfer them to other prosecutors. According to the Ukrainian media, this law will seriously impact the work of both the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, which controls tax returns.

The law caused outrage in Ukrainian society. According to the Ukrainian Obshchestvennoye.Novosti news outlet, around 2,000 people gathered for a rally in in Kiev to protest against the law. similar protest rallies were held in Lvov, Dnepr (formerly known as Dnepropetrovsk), Odessa, Poltava, Ternopol, and Rovno.

Protesters in Kiev also demanded the resignation of Vladimir Zelenky’s office head Andrey Yermak. Kiev’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko joined the protesters. Demonstrators in Lvov threatened to stage another maidan (the term "Maidan" was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots).