Japanese premier’s resignation inevitable after his party’s electoral defeat

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. The resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is inevitable in the wake of his Liberal Democratic Party’s defeat during elections to the parliament’s upper chamber, the Kyodo news agency reported citing several high-ranking party sources.

According to the report, calls for his resignation are heard from party officials, in the government and within regional branches of his party.

Kyodo says that Ishiba will make the final decision about his resignation in August.