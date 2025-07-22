US could decide on Ukraine talks progress before Trump’s 50-day deadline — spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. Washington could draw conclusions on the progress of Ukrainian settlement talks before US President Donald Trump’s 50-day deadline expires, US Department of State Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

She did not give a direct answer when asked whether the US is prepared to draw any conclusions one week after Trump's announcement that he would impose tariffs of about 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach a deal on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.

"I would caution when the president notes a block of time or a window that it could be any time in that window," the spokeswoman said.

"If there's a genuine negotiation happening and it's in it's in motion, then things can change rapidly," she went on to say. "Two days later, it can be different because of the conversations that have been had."

"So it's never a static for most of us," Bruce stated.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington decided to continue providing weapons and other military equipment to Kiev if Europe picked up the bill for such supplies. NATO would be tasked with coordinating the deliveries. He also said that the US would impose import duties of about 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach a deal on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later said the US would urge its European allies to follow Washington's lead if it imposed 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.