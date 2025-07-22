Erdogan says Netanyahu, Israeli military topped Hitler in barbarity

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Defense Forces do in Gaza is worse that Hitler’s crimes.

"Netanyahu and his network of atrocities have long surpassed Hitler in barbarity," he said on X. "Even during the Holocaust in Europe, images as inhumane as those in Gaza did not emerge."

The Turkish president also called on the international community to respond to the mass deaths of Palestinians from starvation.

Hamas earlier said that more than 2 million Gazans are at risk of dying of starvation due to the ongoing Israeli siege. IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee rejected Hamas' accusations, insisting the radicals are "spreading lies through the media to save what is left of the defeated Hamas."

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023 accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking hostages. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Gaza hasn’t received any international humanitarian aid since March 2, 2025, as Israel ordered all border crossings to remain closed.

The IDF announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern regions of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of entire Gaza.