MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian lawmaker Anna Skorokhod, speaking ahead of the upcoming talks between Ukraine and Russia, stated that unqualified individuals are handling diplomacy on the Ukrainian side.

"Unfortunately, non-diplomats are dealing with diplomacy on our side. However, professionalism is the key to the success of any organization, any negotiations. For some reason, a friend, a comrade, or a cousin is closer and better than a professional," she said in an interview with the Ukrainian YouTube channel Politeka Online.

Skorokhod also argued that the Ukrainian negotiating team lacks the proper mandate "to speak on behalf of the Ukrainian people." "In fact, they do not have a mandate, but they appear as a negotiating group that can come with proposals for a specific peace treaty," she explained.

Skorokhod added that Kiev is only calling for negotiations to avoid being seen as opposing a peaceful resolution. "We should understand that our side declares that we want talks and is asking for negotiations so that we are not accused of not wanting a negotiation process, of opposing peace," Skorokhod concluded.

On Monday, Vladimir Zelensky said that the next meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations was scheduled for July 23 and would be held in Turkey. A TASS source said that the third round of talks would be held on July 24.

At the two rounds of negotiations that took place in Istanbul on May 26 and June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed on the exchange of prisoners under a "thousand for a thousand" formula, as well as on the return of seriously ill and young (under 25) prisoners under an "all for all" format — at least a thousand people from each side.