US increases pressure on Lebanon as it seeks to disarm Hezbollah — expert

BEIRUT, July 22. /TASS/. The United States sees Lebanon as the key to stability in the Middle East and is trying to get Beirut to disarm the Shiite Hezbollah movement in the interests of Israel, Lebanese diplomat Adnan Mansour, who served as foreign minister in 2011-2014, told TASS in an interview.

"The mediation efforts that US Special Representative Tom Barak is currently undertaking are focused on forcing Lebanon to make unilateral concessions in favor of Israel," he said. "The American emissary has already visited Beirut three times over the past month, which indicates increasing pressure from Washington."

The former foreign minister noted that Barak constantly focuses on the need for an early post-war reconstruction of Lebanon and its revival as the "pearl of the East."

"It is obvious that the US mediator is sending a clear signal to the Lebanese that the financial assistance they are counting on from international donors depends on progress in resolving the issue of weapons in the hands of resistance fighters," the politician stressed.

However, according to him, the decision to transfer weapons from Hezbollah to the Lebanese army requires dialogue and national consensus.

"Setting time limits in this process should be regarded as interference," the source said. "Also, it is necessary to take into account the new challenges facing the region in the face of the threat from extremist forces."

According to Mansour, the Lebanese leadership maintains a unified position and, during negotiations with Barak, points to the priority of Israel's implementation of the truce agreement of November 27, 2024, the cessation of daily aggressive attacks and the need to evacuate troops from the five occupied areas.

"The Lebanese side fulfilled the conditions on the withdrawal of Hezbollah's heavy weapons from the southern regions beyond the Litani River, the ceasefire was observed, and the army was stationed on most of the border," the source said.

According to the diplomat, amid the ongoing violations of the truce by Israel, the United States "should take a more balanced position and take into account the legitimate interests of Lebanon."

Mission results

Barak concluded a three-day visit to Lebanon on Tuesday with a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. He told reporters that the talks in Beirut were constructive, meaningful and encouraging.

At the same time, Barak noted that the United States does not intend to provide any guarantees, much less put pressure on Israel. He acknowledged that the truce agreement "was not effectively implemented due to mutual distrust between Israel, the Lebanese government and Hezbollah.".