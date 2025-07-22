US Deputy Attorney General says wants to subpoena Epstein’s associate

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that he wants to meet with imprisoned Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexually abusing minors, the Axios portal reported.

"This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead," Blanche said, adding that President Donald Trump has asked "to release all credible evidence."

"If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say," he noted.

In 2022, Maxwell, a British citizen, was sentenced by a New York court to a prison term of 20 years on charges of sex trafficking of teenage girls. According to the prosecution, she was in close relationship with Epstein.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019. The prosecutor's office said that there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old. Epstein's friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but also from many other countries (including former heads of state), major entrepreneurs and show stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States was terminated after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.