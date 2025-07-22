US sanctions more Houthi-linked individuals, companies

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. The United States has imposed sanctions against two individuals and five companies affiliated with the Houthis from Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel movement, according to a statement of the US Department of the Treasury.

These individuals and entities "profit through money laundering and importing petroleum products into territory controlled by Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis," it said. Apart from that, the sanctions cover citizens of Yemen and the United Arab Emirates, three companies from Yemen, and two from the United Arab Emirates.

The sanctions include the freeze of their assets in the United States and a ban for US citizens and companies from doing any business with the designated individuals and entities.