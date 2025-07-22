Ukraine’s Naftogaz says its gas infrastructure damaged in explosions

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz has said its gas infrastructure sustained damage that was reportedly caused by explosions.

The press service of the company wrote on its Telegram channel that its facilities were attacked. "There is damage," the press service said, adding that the repair work is underway.

The company provided no exact data on the location of the affected facilities.

Ukrainian media outlets earlier reported that explosions occurred in Sumy, Odessa and Kharkov.