Mediators working to seal Hamas-Israel deal in coming days — TV

DOHA, July 22. /TASS/. Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are pushing Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza deal in the coming days, the Al Arabiya television channel said, citing Palestinian sources.

"The mediators are pressing [the parties to the conflict] to sign an agreement on Gaza in the coming days," the sources said, adding that the Hamas and Israeli negotiators in Doha have not reached accord on the issue of the withdrawal of Israeli troops from their positions in the Gaza Strip. Apart from that, according to the sources, the Palestinian side insists on delivering humanitarian cargoes to the enclave only via UN organizations.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the US resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Advisor to Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said on July 15 that the mediators continue working with the parties to the conflict to have them sign a framework agreement to proceed to the next stage of talks. The Maan agency close to Hamas said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement may be signed later this week or at the beginning of the next one.