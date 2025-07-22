Poland advises its nationals to leave Russia — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Poland’s foreign ministry has recommended Polish nationals leave Russia.

"We recommend Polish citizens staying in Russia leave its territory, if famliy and work circumstances allow that," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The ministry also warned Polish citizens who hold Russian passports that they are considered as Russian citizens in Russia, with all that it entails.

On July 18, the ministry called on the country’s citizens to refrain from visiting Russia, citing Poland’s being on the Russian list of unfriendly countries and the shortage of consular personnel there as the reason.

Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry informed the Polish authorities about the closure of Poland’s consulate in Kaliningrad in response to Warsaw’s decision to shut down Russia’s consulate general in Krakow. After Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced his decision to shut down Russia’s consulate general in Poznan in late 2024, Moscow did the same with respect to Poland’s consulate in St. Petersburg.

Currently, Russia has an embassy with a consular department and a consulate in Gdansk, while Poland is represented by an embassy in Moscow and a consulate general in Irkutsk.