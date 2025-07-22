Turkey calls for ceasefire in Gaza, uninterrupted humanitarian aid deliveries — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. Turkey calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Our goal is to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and establish uninterrupted humanitarian aid deliveries to the region," Erdogan stated at the opening of the IDEF 2025 international defense industry exhibition.

"We are deeply concerned about the tragic situation befalling children in Gaza, who are starving and exhausted due to the blockade on humanitarian aid. No person with a shred of human dignity can accept this cruelty. Those who remain silent about the genocide in Gaza are complicit in Israel’s crimes against humanity," the Turkish president added.