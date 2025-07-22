Moldovan CEC to open two polling stations for parliamentary elections in Russia

CHISINAU, July 22. /TASS/. Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC) plans to open two polling stations in Russia - home to hundreds of thousands of Moldovans - for the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28.

According to the preliminary list of polling stations published on the CEC website, both of these will operate at the Moldovan Embassy in Moscow, as they did during last year’s presidential election.

The CEC stated that the decision was made based on a recommendation from the Moldovan Foreign Ministry. The final list of polling stations is expected to be approved by August 24.