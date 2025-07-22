Israeli strikes kill 65 Palestinians in Gaza in past day — TV

DUBAI, July 22. /TASS/. At least 65 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera TV channel reported, citing medical sources.

Eleven out of the 65 people were killed in strikes on aid distribution points, the sources said.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 900 people have been killed while seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza since March, when the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) took over aid distribution.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.

According to the enclave’s Health Ministry, Gaza’s death toll has reached 59,029 since October 7, 2023.