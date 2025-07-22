Iran continues developing its missile program — foreign minister

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. Tehran continues developing its missile program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Fox News.

"On our missiles, <…>, that is our most reliable means of defense," he said, adding that the republic continues working on its missile program.

Iran’s missile program is deterrent in its nature, Araghchi noted. "They [missiles] are for defense. They are not for offense. <…> I can assure you that Iran's missiles would never have a nuclear warhead," he stressed.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.