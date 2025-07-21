Zelensky says French firms set to start manufacturing drones in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said after meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot that French companies are ready to produce drones in Ukraine.

"I held a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. <...> French companies have decided to start manufacturing drones in Ukraine, which is very significant," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. According to him, they also discussed the Ukrainian side's need for air defense systems.

Earlier, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that a major French automobile manufacturer would produce drones in Ukraine without disclosing the name of the company. Later, the France Info radio station reported that it was Renault, but a company representative said at the time that no decision had been made yet.

On July 18, Zelensky asked for missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems and funding to produce drones during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.