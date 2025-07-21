Four Ukrainian aircraft briefly enter Romania’s airspace — defense ministry

BUCHAREST, July 21. /TASS/. Four Ukrainian aircraft violated Romania’s airspace overnight, the Romanian defense ministry said.

"In the course of operations, held from 3:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. on July 20 to 3:00 a.m. GMT), twelve Ukrainian aerial objects were detected in the Ukrainian airspace north of the border with Romania. Four of them intentionally intruded into our country’s air space near the cities of Sighetu Marmatiei and Vicovu de Sus, staying there for several minutes," it said.

The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that they "were taking measures to redeploy" aircraft from airfields in the west of the country.

Romania’s defense ministry scrambled two F-16 fighter jets from the Borcea airbase to "conduct aerial reconnaissance." Later, two Italian Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets were also scrambled from the airbase at Mihail Kogalniceanu.

According to the ministry, "when the mission was completed," the fighter jets returned to their home bases. The incident "posed no threat to Romania’s national security," it stressed.