US has no plans to expand military presence in any region — US envoy

BEIRUT, July 21. /TASS/. The United States does not intend to increase its military presence anywhere in the world "in an adversarial nature," US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said during a press conference at the Baabda Presidential Palace.

"We are not going to have more boots on the ground in an adversarial nature anywhere. We’re just not going to do this," he said, stressing that the only thing the US can do is exert influence.

When asked whether Washington could compel Israel to adopt a specific policy toward Lebanon and other Middle Eastern states, Barrack emphasized: "Well, we can’t compel Israel to do anything, can we? America is not here to compel Israel to do anything. We're here to use our influence to bring calm minds together to come to a conclusion. The US has no business in trying to compel Israel to do anything."