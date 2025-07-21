MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. About 2,000 Colombian mercenaries have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said a Ukrainian officer with the 47th separate mechanized brigade Hamlet.

"I will say that 1,000, even 2,000 Colombians came. I did not ask about their motives. They have their own interests. The main thing is that they perform combat missions," he said on the Ukraine-based YouTube channel Insider.

Earlier, a Russian military source told TASS that foreign mercenaries from Brazil and Colombia were fighting in the Sumy Region as part of the Ukrainian 47th separate mechanized brigade. The same was earlier reported by Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to the source.