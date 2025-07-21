Umerov to remain head of Ukraine’s delegation at Istanbul talks

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister, currently Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, will continue as the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko (listed as terrorist and extremist in Russia) said on his Telegram channel.

"Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul," he noted. "Previously, he also was the head of the delegation but in the capacity of the defense minister. Current Defense Minister Shmygal will not attend the talks in Istanbul," the legislator added.

Earlier, TASS sources said that a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is anticipated to take place at the end of this week. Istanbul remains the venue for such interaction.

Following the two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on exchanging prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" formula as well as on returning severely injured and young servicemen (under 25) in an "all for all" format, with no less than 1,000 people from each side.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that after all the exchange procedures that were agreed upon in Istanbul are completed, "the time will come to determine the dates for the third round."